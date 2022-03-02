Gladstone Land Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gladstone Land in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of LAND opened at $29.72 on Monday. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -186.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Land by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Land by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,371,000 after purchasing an additional 341,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gladstone Land by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after purchasing an additional 104,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Gladstone Land by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,107,000 after purchasing an additional 108,736 shares during the period. Finally, B&I Capital AG increased its position in Gladstone Land by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 544,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 200,123 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

