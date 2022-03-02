Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.49

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.49 and traded as low as $13.70. Glanbia shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 1,328 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

