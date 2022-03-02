GlaxoSmithKline plc to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siena Capital LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,069,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,646,000 after acquiring an additional 125,981 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

