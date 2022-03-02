Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.37) Per Share (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn ($1.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.23). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.07.

GBT stock opened at $29.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

