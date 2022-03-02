Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of CO opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $545.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $6.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

