Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

GLP stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $25.91. 103,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,770. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,722 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLP. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

