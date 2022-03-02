Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $27.98 and last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 6384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. Global Partners had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Get Global Partners alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Global Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLP. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 70.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 440,142 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Partners by 398.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Global Partners Company Profile (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.