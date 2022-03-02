Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend by 1.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 145.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 181.3%.

GWRS opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $344.96 million, a PE ratio of 108.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $161,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,528 shares of company stock worth $602,316. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 32.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 333.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

GWRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Water Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

