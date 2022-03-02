Global X Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:POTX) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Global X Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:POTX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 527,840 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 206,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58.

