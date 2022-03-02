Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Update

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the January 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.30% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLG opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.

