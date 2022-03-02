Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Trading Up 4.8%

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Rating) shares were up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 38,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 57,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
The company has a market capitalization of C$55.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21.
About Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC)
