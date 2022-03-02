Goldcoin (GLC) 1-Day Volume Hits $43,558.00

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and $43,558.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.01 or 0.00250316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013400 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001354 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000466 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001575 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,893,384 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

