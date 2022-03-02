Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $263.13 Million

Brokerages expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) to report $263.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $259.40 million and the highest is $264.60 million. Golden Entertainment posted sales of $239.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In other news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $27,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,819,000 after purchasing an additional 760,619 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,870,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 279,692 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1,435.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 154,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,330,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

GDEN stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.63. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.72.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

