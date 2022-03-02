Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 41.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 55.0% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 118.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.04 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.57 and a 200-day moving average of $101.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.52%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

