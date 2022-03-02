Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,469,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,141,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after buying an additional 27,295 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWKN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.90. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

