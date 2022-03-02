Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $958,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,661 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDYV. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 11,017 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 85,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.77 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.24.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

