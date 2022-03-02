Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $982,000 Stock Position in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hemisphere Media Group were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HMTV. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

In other Hemisphere Media Group news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,193 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,846.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 618,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,259 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

HMTV stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.62. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $14.44.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.