Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $998,000 in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

IXJ opened at $82.96 on Wednesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $72.98 and a 1-year high of $90.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.12.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

