Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 173,384 Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 173,384 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 97,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 1,779.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 86,013 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 45,179 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 3,068,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.26. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $10.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.