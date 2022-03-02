Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Update

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the January 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of GXSFF traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.64. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,830. Goldsource Mines has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68.

Goldsource Mines, Inc is an advanced staged exploration company, which focuses on Eagle Mountain Gold Project. Its objective is to increase saprolite resources . The company was founded on December 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

