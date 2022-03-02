Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.92.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOOD. decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$6.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Goodfood Market stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,984. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of C$2.51 and a 52 week high of C$11.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.25. The stock has a market cap of C$194.96 million and a PE ratio of -3.79.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

