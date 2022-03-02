GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Issues Earnings Results

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. GoodRx updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of GDRX opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -239.11, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.32.
In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $85,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $1,160,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 866,587 shares of company stock valued at $31,417,043. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GDRX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on GoodRx from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on GoodRx from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on GoodRx from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.
GoodRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.
