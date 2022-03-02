GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Issues Earnings Results

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. GoodRx updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GDRX opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -239.11, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.32.

Get GoodRx alerts:

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $85,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $1,160,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 866,587 shares of company stock valued at $31,417,043. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GDRX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on GoodRx from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on GoodRx from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on GoodRx from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

GoodRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.