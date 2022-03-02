Govi Trading Up 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (GOVI)

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Govi coin can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00003087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Govi has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. Govi has a market capitalization of $15.42 million and approximately $359,870.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Govi

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,355,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

