Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.92

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 1233775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on GTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$693.90 million and a PE ratio of -7.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.01.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

