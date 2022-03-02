Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.690-$1.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.50 million-$242.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.78 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.580-$6.180 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank cut Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,270. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.49. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $115.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.23.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grand Canyon Education (Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.