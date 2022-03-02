GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Short Interest Update

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of GrandSouth Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

GRRB stock remained flat at $$28.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%.

GrandSouth Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grandsouth Bancorp. operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating GrandSouth Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, loans, special services, factoring, gift cards, and travel cards. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

