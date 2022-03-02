Great Ajax (AJX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Great Ajax to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:AJX opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $264.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.73. Great Ajax has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $14.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 63.58%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.
Great Ajax Company Profile
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.
