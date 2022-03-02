Great Ajax (AJX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Great Ajax to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AJX opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $264.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.73. Great Ajax has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $14.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 493.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 130,382 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 38,094 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

