Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock Price Down 6.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $25.00. The company traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.77. Approximately 12,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 762,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,640 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 161.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.39. The company has a market cap of $691.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 0.86.

About Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.