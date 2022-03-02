Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.28) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 99.06% from the company’s previous close.
Griffin Mining stock opened at GBX 85.40 ($1.15) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.68. Griffin Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 80.80 ($1.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 150.50 ($2.02). The stock has a market cap of £148.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Griffin Mining (Get Rating)
