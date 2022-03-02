Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.28) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 99.06% from the company’s previous close.

Griffin Mining stock opened at GBX 85.40 ($1.15) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.68. Griffin Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 80.80 ($1.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 150.50 ($2.02). The stock has a market cap of £148.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Griffin Mining

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

