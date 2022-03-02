Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.46 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 4,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 854,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

GRFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.85) to €11.00 ($12.36) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,907,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,123 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Grifols by 448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,240,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,499 shares in the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC bought a new stake in Grifols in the 4th quarter worth about $12,983,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Grifols in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,042,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Grifols by 298.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 899,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 673,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

