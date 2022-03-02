Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.46 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 4,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 854,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.
GRFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.85) to €11.00 ($12.36) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63.
About Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
