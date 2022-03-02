Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 31,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 681,646 shares.The stock last traded at $27.39 and had previously closed at $28.17.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.11.
The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of -0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $53,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $161,420. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $36,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.
About Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
