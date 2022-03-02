Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 31,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 681,646 shares.The stock last traded at $27.39 and had previously closed at $28.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of -0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $53,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $161,420. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $36,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.