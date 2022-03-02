Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $17.26 and last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 120221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

The coupon company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.59 million. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Groupon’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Get Groupon alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on GRPN shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Groupon by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,125 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $17,010,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,142 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Groupon by 415.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,925 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after purchasing an additional 580,262 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Groupon by 212,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Groupon by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,395 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 75,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $573.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.33.

About Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.