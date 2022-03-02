Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $17.26 and last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 120221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

The coupon company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Groupon had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Groupon by 25.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,395 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 75,441 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 9.2% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $59,108,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Groupon by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,142 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Groupon by 147.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,112 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 53,698 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Groupon by 99.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,619 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 21,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $561.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.17.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

