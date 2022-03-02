Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

PAC has been the topic of several other reports. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.00.

NYSE PAC opened at $142.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12 month low of $98.64 and a 12 month high of $155.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,142,000 after buying an additional 282,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,137,000 after buying an additional 89,319 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,038.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 87,646 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 288.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after buying an additional 47,847 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 23,104 shares during the period. 12.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

