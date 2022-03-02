Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

PAC has been the topic of several other reports. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.00.

NYSE PAC opened at $142.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12 month low of $98.64 and a 12 month high of $155.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,142,000 after buying an additional 282,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,137,000 after buying an additional 89,319 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,038.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 87,646 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 288.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after buying an additional 47,847 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 23,104 shares during the period. 12.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.