Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
PAC has been the topic of several other reports. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.00.
NYSE PAC opened at $142.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12 month low of $98.64 and a 12 month high of $155.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (Get Rating)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
