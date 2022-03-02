Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Itau BBA Securities raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $10.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 85,130 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 711,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 134,256 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $13,746,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,953,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 420.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,399,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,628 shares during the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

