Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Itau BBA Securities raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.
Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $10.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (Get Rating)
Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV)
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.