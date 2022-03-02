Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys Shares of 11,923 PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.56. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.88.

