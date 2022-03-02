Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 730,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,781,000 after buying an additional 69,773 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 3,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $648,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Chewy by 404.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 73,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 58,543 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Chewy by 259.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHWY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.05.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $730,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $912,649.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,943 shares of company stock worth $9,433,212. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHWY stock opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average is $63.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,345.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $105.98.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

