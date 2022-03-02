Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $639,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1,234.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $87.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.56. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.53%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

