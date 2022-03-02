Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 60,757 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,757 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,987 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 76.9% in the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,240,000 after buying an additional 869,441 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 166.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 852,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 533,344 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter worth about $3,978,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter worth about $3,807,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEO. StockNews.com cut The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

GEO stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $705.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

