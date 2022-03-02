GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GXO. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.29.

GXO opened at $79.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.17. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GXO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $93,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

