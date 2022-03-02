HackenAI Price Hits $0.0075 on Top Exchanges (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One HackenAI coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded flat against the dollar. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00041980 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.57 or 0.06673896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,469.81 or 0.99984823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00044350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002731 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI was first traded on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling HackenAI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

