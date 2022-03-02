Halving Coin Price Hits $0.0416 on Major Exchanges (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Halving Coin has a total market capitalization of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Halving Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One Halving Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Halving Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00041980 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.57 or 0.06673896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,469.81 or 0.99984823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00044350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002731 BTC.

About Halving Coin

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Halving Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Halving Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.