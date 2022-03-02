Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.6% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in International Business Machines by 350.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 57,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,799. The firm has a market cap of $111.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

