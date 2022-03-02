Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 229.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,031 shares of company stock worth $16,195,524 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $99.06. 184,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,615. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

