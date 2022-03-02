Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 48 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $608.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.62.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $10.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $422.01. 20,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,681. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $470.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.