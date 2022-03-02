Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $74.75

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 74.75 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.07), with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.75 ($1.00).

The firm has a market cap of £214.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 83.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 89.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

