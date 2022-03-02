Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Harmonic to a top pick rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $926.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $12.22.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

