Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing therapies for rare neurological disorders. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms have also commented on HRMY. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

NASDAQ:HRMY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $45.89.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $955,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $103,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,187 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

