Harmony Tops 24 Hour Volume of $273.40 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC on exchanges. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $1.95 billion and $273.40 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Solana (SOL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.09 or 0.00228460 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003744 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00034950 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
About Harmony
According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “
Harmony Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
