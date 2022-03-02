Hart Angela E. Major Buys 1,000 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) EVP Hart Angela E. Major acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BY opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $29.15.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.74 million for the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 28.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 22.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,197 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 56.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74,064 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 908.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 470,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 423,560 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 46.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

