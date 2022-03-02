Hart Angela E. Major Buys 1,000 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) EVP Hart Angela E. Major acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:BY opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $29.15.
Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.74 million for the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 28.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 22.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,197 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 56.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74,064 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 908.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 470,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 423,560 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 46.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
Byline Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.
